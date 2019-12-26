Manchester United have reportedly been given something of a boost in their rumoured transfer pursuit of Leicester City star James Maddison.

According to the Daily Star, reports of Maddison signing a new contract at Leicester may be wide of the mark and Man Utd are confident they can get a deal done for the £80million-rated attacking midfielder anyway.

The 23-year-old would surely be a superb signing for the Red Devils, who could do with more creativity in the final third after a dip in form from the likes of Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard.

Maddison has been an immense performer for Leicester in recent times and could surely do the business for an even bigger side, even if this Foxes outfit also looks a good place to be right now.

Brendan Rodgers has LCFC riding high in second place in the Premier League table and playing some fine football, so there’s surely no guarantee a player like Maddison would necessarily want a move to United right now as it could arguably be a step down, despite the club’s grand history.

The Daily Star suggest things are looking good for MUFC, however, as they expect they could still swoop in for Maddison despite strong efforts to keep him at the King Power Stadium.