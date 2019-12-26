Menu

Video: Harry Kane scores well-taken equaliser for Tottenham against Brighton

Tottenham have equalised through Harry Kane in their Premier League clash at home to Brighton today.

Adam Webster had given the visitors a surprise lead in the first half, but Kane has now powered home a well-taken goal to make it 1-1 and give Spurs hope of grabbing a win.

Kane has been on fire for Tottenham in recent times and has kept up a particularly strong scoring record on Boxing Day.

The England international has now netted eight times in these festive fixtures, showing he clearly loves the football at this time of year!

