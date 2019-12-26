Video: Harry Kane scores well-taken equaliser for Tottenham against Brighton

Tottenham have equalised through Harry Kane in their Premier League clash at home to Brighton today.
Adam Webster had given the visitors a surprise lead in the first half, but Kane has now powered home a well-taken goal to make it 1-1 and give Spurs hope of grabbing a win.
Harry Kane's goal. #GalOnlineBetting #TOTBHA pic.twitter.com/Hck91IY5c8
?? Harry Kane loves Boxing Day!
His eighth goal in five Premier League games on December 26.
Turn on @NBCSN now as Tottenham are level against Brighton. #THFC 1-1 #BHAFC pic.twitter.com/pf6yYadDFL
GOAL! Harry Kane makes it Spurs 1-1 Brighton #THFC
Pictures courtesy of Optus Sport, Amazon Prime Video Sport and others
Kane has been on fire for Tottenham in recent times and has kept up a particularly strong scoring record on Boxing Day.
The England international has now netted eight times in these festive fixtures, showing he clearly loves the football at this time of year!
Most Premier League goals scored on #BoxingDay
??????? Robbie Fowler (9)
??????? Harry Kane (8)
??????? Alan Shearer (8)
?? Robbie Keane (8)
VAR not taking away that one. #TOTBHA pic.twitter.com/y59GONWdgu
