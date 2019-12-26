The Boxing day football continues with a mouthwatering clash from the Championship as Leeds Utd take on Preston NE.

Leeds will be looking to keep up the pressure on leaders West Brom and three points would be welcome boost as we head into the busy Christmas schedule.

How to Watch Leeds v Preston Live Stream

What Time does Leeds v Preston kickoff?

The match kicks off at 17:15 on Thursday 26th December 2019

Where is Leeds v Preston being played?

The match is being played at Elland Road, Leeds, England

Who are you backing? Preston NE or Leeds?

There’s a Christmas cracker at Elland Road on Boxing Day as Leeds United entertain Preston North End in the Championship.

After squandering a three goal lead at home to Cardiff and then losing to promotion rivals Fulham last weekend the annual Leeds mid season wobble is underway.

The gap to third place is now eight points with Sheffield Wednesday leading the chasing pack. They can’t bottle it again, can they?

The defeat at Craven Cottage was their first in 11 games and only their fourth defeat of the season, which shows just how impressive Bielsa’s side have been of late and the high standards they set.

Caughtoffside spokesman Lewis Jones commented:

The football they play is, at times, breathtaking and on their day they’re the best in the league by a country-mile.

Preston sit fifth in the table, nine points off Thursday’s opponents. Alex Neil’s side will be looking to extend a run of three games unbeaten to strengthen their playoff hopes, but will be up against the toughest defence in the league.

Leeds have conceded just 15 goals in the first half of the season and they’re 29/20 to win to nil.

North End recorded their first clean sheet in eight games with a goalless draw at Cardiff last weekend and they’re 6/1 to keep a clean sheet for a second successive game.

In contrast Preston’s defence has been leaky to say the least. They have the worst defensive record in the top six and will be trying to keep out the league’s second highest scorers, good luck. Leeds are 7/4 to score over 2.5 goals.

Patrick Bamford is Leeds top goal scorer with ten goals. Three of those have come in his last two appearances and he’s 7/2 to open the scoring on Boxing Day.

Preston’s dangerman will be Daniel Johnson. The midfielder has eight goals to his name and it would be no surprise to see him pop up with another at Elland Road. He’s 5/1 to score anytime.

Both sides took a share of the points in the reverse fixture earlier in the season after the class at Deepdale ended 1–1. It’s 15/2 for the same scoreline at Leeds.

Despite their recent wobble Leeds are 4/9 favourites to secure all three points and get back to winning ways, the draw is 7/2 and Preston are as big as 7/1 in places, surely it’s worth a quid or two?

Live Stream Terms & Conditions