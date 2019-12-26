Liverpool’s team for today’s game against Leicester City has just dropped, with Naby Keita earning a rare start for such a big game in the Premier League.

The Guinea international has long been highly rated but has had a slightly stop-start time at Anfield so far, so will be hoping to take advantage of his big opportunity at the King Power Stadium this evening.

The Reds take on Leicester in this late Boxing Day kickoff, and it seems loads of Liverpool fans are excited to see Jurgen Klopp show so much faith in Keita.

It will be interesting to see what the 24-year-old can do in this tricky fixture, with Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes side looking so impressive for so much of this season.

Leicester are actually still ahead of Manchester City in the table, sitting ten points behind Klopp’s league leaders, though Liverpool do have a game in hand.

This could, therefore, be a hugely important game in the title race today, and it seems this lot fancy Keita to make the desired impact…

