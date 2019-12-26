Menu

“Running the show” – These Liverpool fans highlight key players who are dominating Leicester City

Liverpool fans are enjoying this game against Leicester City, with the Reds unlucky not to be more than 1-0 up at the King Power Stadium.

It’s been a fine first half performance from Jurgen Klopp’s side, with the midfield trio of Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Georginio Wijnaldum looking particularly dominant so far.

LFC fans will hope they can continue this form in the second half, but for now they’re just sitting back and enjoying the way their midfield is clicking so convincingly.

Many were pleased beforehand that Keita had earned a rare start for such a big game, and it’s fair to say the Guinea international has stood out with some moments of real quality.

Still, the work that unsung hard-workers like Henderson and Wijnaldum do also deserves plenty of attention, with Liverpool somehow not looking like missing a player as good as Fabinho at all, which is some achievement.

Here’s some of the half-time reaction from Liverpool fans on Twitter…

