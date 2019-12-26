Menu

“Exceptional”, “Baller” – Surprise Manchester United ace earns big praise from these fans

Manchester United midfielder Fred has earned a huge amount of praise from fans on social media after today’s 4-1 win over Newcastle.

The Red Devils went behind early on against the Magpies but came back strongly to earn a thumping and much-needed victory at Old Trafford.

While the likes of Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford will no doubt take the limelight after scoring and looking lively in attack in this game, many fans are also noticing the huge improvement made by Fred in the middle of the park.

The Brazil international has taken some time to settle at Man Utd, but now looks to be becoming an increasingly influential part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

United fans will no doubt be pleased to see their club finally getting a return for the money they invested in signing Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk last season, as he initially looked like he could become the latest of many expensive flops at the club.

Performances like today, however, show something much more promising, so it’s little wonder this lot are thrilled with the 26-year-old’s improvement…

