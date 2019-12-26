Manchester United midfielder Fred has earned a huge amount of praise from fans on social media after today’s 4-1 win over Newcastle.

The Red Devils went behind early on against the Magpies but came back strongly to earn a thumping and much-needed victory at Old Trafford.

While the likes of Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford will no doubt take the limelight after scoring and looking lively in attack in this game, many fans are also noticing the huge improvement made by Fred in the middle of the park.

The Brazil international has taken some time to settle at Man Utd, but now looks to be becoming an increasingly influential part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

United fans will no doubt be pleased to see their club finally getting a return for the money they invested in signing Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk last season, as he initially looked like he could become the latest of many expensive flops at the club.

Performances like today, however, show something much more promising, so it’s little wonder this lot are thrilled with the 26-year-old’s improvement…

Another great performance from Fred today, should be getting the praise he deserves now — Dan? (@_DanMUFC) December 26, 2019

Fred completed 115 passes today. Took him a year and a half, but he’s finally looking comfortable in the United uniform. Hope he can keep this up! — Brasil Football ?? (@BrasilEdition) December 26, 2019

Fred is a baller man. Today he played like a Paul scholes Regen. Dictacted the game from midfield. #mufc — Harsh (@darth_optimus) December 26, 2019

?? Fred appreciation tweet. This man has been one of the best midfielders in the Premier League this season. Brazilian sauce. Our pastor doing bits. pic.twitter.com/4Mgcog8a46 — Devils of United ? (@DevilsOfUnited) December 26, 2019

Fred was our best player today, good 3 points #mufc ?? — ?? (@1jangzz) December 26, 2019

Fred was marvellous again today ?? #MUFC — ved (@whoisved) December 26, 2019

Fred dece again today. No longer panicking at all times — scott free’s wife (@HausofDupre) December 26, 2019

3 Points is all that matters ?

Good result.

Toto was on fire today ?

Fred was superb ?

It wasn't a tactical masterclass from ole.

Martial saving manager's jobs you love to see it. — ? (@utdjxmp) December 26, 2019

The goal scorers will get all the praise but Fred for me was incredible today! My man of the match #MUFC — FrenchMagic (@PogbaLaChevre) December 26, 2019

Fred was mint again today — Jamie Adam? (@_jamieadam) December 26, 2019