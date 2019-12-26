Some Manchester United fans have urged the club not to pursue the marquee transfer of Erling Haaland after seeing ace Mason Greenwood impress against Newcastle.

Greenwood made it 2-1 to the Red Devils with a superb long-range strike – check it out here.

The Manchester Evening News recently reported that signing Haaland was seen as a priority by United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Sun have also claimed that the Manchester outfit would be prepared to offer Haaland a staggering salary of £200,000-a-week to join the Red Devils.

There’s no doubt that Haaland is one of the hottest properties in world football right now after starring for Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League this season.

The 19-year-old looks like he has what it takes to be considered as a world-class striker for many years to come, though the same could arguably be said of 18-year-old Greenwood.

Here’s what some supporters had to say on Greenwood/Haaland:

Tbh, if Greenwood keeps improving his game, not sure Haaland is the priority anymore. Actually, no matter what, United needs a 10. Even if Pogba stays. — Zhong Liu MK Fan (@mayku) December 26, 2019

Still thinking signing Haaland is the wrong move. Think we’d be better off signing 2 quality wingers. Let greenwood have that backup striker role. Sancho and Zaniolo would be nice — utdcover (@utdcover) December 26, 2019

Greenwood is something special. Forget looking at Haaland, concentrate on spending that and more money on 2 CMs. Need far more of that from AWB, however, the system also dictates how the full backs play. — Sanj (@Sanj_92) December 26, 2019

No need for Haaland, we have Greenwood! — Man Utd News (@News_ManUtd) December 26, 2019

Mason Greenwood is so cold man. BMT United don’t need Haaland. Should focus on strengthening central midfield and wide areas — SVR Pepe ?????? (@SVNdombele) December 26, 2019

The more I watch Greenwood the more I think we don’t need Haaland. We need midfielders, desperately — F.I_UTD (@HaychRash) December 26, 2019

With Greenwood flourishing for the Red Devils though, do they really need to bolster their attacking line with a marquee signing?

Considering that Haaland’s potential signing could possibly stunt Greenwood’s development, we think that United should think very carefully before they sign any high-profile attackers – whether it be Haaland or anyone else.