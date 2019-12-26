Menu

Solskjaer advised against completing major Man Utd transfer as these fans wowed by star's performance vs Newcastle

Manchester United FC
Some Manchester United fans have urged the club not to pursue the marquee transfer of Erling Haaland after seeing ace Mason Greenwood impress against Newcastle.

Greenwood made it 2-1 to the Red Devils with a superb long-range strike – check it out here.

MORE: Video: Anthony Martial equalises for Man United vs Newcastle with tidy finish

The Manchester Evening News recently reported that signing Haaland was seen as a priority by United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Sun have also claimed that the Manchester outfit would be prepared to offer Haaland a staggering salary of £200,000-a-week to join the Red Devils.

red-bull-salzburg-erling-haaland

Erling Haaland has been linked with Manchester United, but do they need him?

There’s no doubt that Haaland is one of the hottest properties in world football right now after starring for Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League this season.

The 19-year-old looks like he has what it takes to be considered as a world-class striker for many years to come, though the same could arguably be said of 18-year-old Greenwood.

Here’s what some supporters had to say on Greenwood/Haaland:

With Greenwood flourishing for the Red Devils though, do they really need to bolster their attacking line with a marquee signing?

Considering that Haaland’s potential signing could possibly stunt Greenwood’s development, we think that United should think very carefully before they sign any high-profile attackers – whether it be Haaland or anyone else.

