“Why is he on the bench?” – Solskjaer slammed by these Man Utd fans for team selection vs Newcastle

Manchester United’s team to take on Newcastle United today has been released and many fans are not happy with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The main issue seems to be Paul Pogba only making the bench for this game against the Magpies, which is certainly a big call by Solskjaer.

The Norwegian tactician isn’t having the most convincing season at Old Trafford, so could surely do with using his best players when they’re available to him.

Pogba has, of course, had his own problems during his time at United, but remains a world class talent on his day and surely someone who could influence a match like this.

Solskjaer has instead gone for Fred, Andreas Pereira and Scott McTominay in midfield, and one imagines Pogba would surely be an upgrade on either Fred or Pereira.

It will be interesting to see if the Man Utd manager has any explanation for this decision, but for now it’s not going down at all well with these Red Devils supporters…

