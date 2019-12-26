Manchester United look to have been given a major injury blow following today’s 4-1 win over Newcastle at Old Trafford.

On what was a fine day for the Red Devils, there was one big negative as midfielder Scott McTominay went off injured.

And it looks now like it might be quite serious, with ESPN reporter Rob Dawson tweeting that he saw the Scotland international leave the stadium on crutches after the game.

Scott McTominay went off at half-time and he’s just left the stadium on crutches. Doesn’t look good. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) December 26, 2019

It remains to be seen what the official diagnosis is, but Man Utd fans will no doubt be hoping to hear something from the club soon enough.

McTominay has been one of United’s most improved performers in recent times, and is now a crucial part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

In fairness, Fred was also superb in midfield today and impressed many MUFC fans, so Solskjaer shouldn’t be too short of depth in that department.

Still, over the course of a long and gruelling season, United could definitely do with getting McTominay back on the pitch as soon as possible.

UPDATE: Solskjaer has now spoken about McTominay’s injury, saying it looks like knee ligament damage, as per the tweet below from Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, though there’s not currently any indication how long he’ll be out for…