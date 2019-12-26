Video: Anthony Martial dinks home superb fourth goal for Manchester United vs Newcastle

Anthony Martial has scored his second of the game to make it 4-1 to Manchester United against Newcastle at Old Trafford this evening.

The Red Devils have certainly recovered from their slow start to this game, with Matty Longstaff’s opener for the visitors now feeling like a very long time ago.

Anthony Martial at the double The Frenchman picks up on another stray back-pass and finishes with a cheeky chip#PLonPrime #MUNNEW pic.twitter.com/ZWqGDKfrhD — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 26, 2019

Watch the Martial goal video above as the Frenchman is put through after some disastrous Newcastle defending, though he makes no mistake with a classy dinked finish.

When he plays like this, Martial really is a joy to watch, and United fans will hope today’s brace can give him some confidence for the rest of the season.