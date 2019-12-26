Menu

Video: Liverpool star Naby Keita shows off fancy footwork with BRILLIANT run vs Leicester City

Leicester City FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is having a superb game against Leicester City so far.

Reds fans were thrilled to see the Guinea international handed a rare start by Jurgen Klopp this evening, and he’s certainly repaying that faith shown in him.

More Stories / Video

Watch the video above as Keita dances his way past two Leicester players with some superbly fancy footwork.

Eventually, James Maddison has no choice but to hack Keita down – that was the only way to stop him!

More Stories Naby Keita