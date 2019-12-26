Southampton youngster Michael Obafemi has scored a superb solo goal to give the Saints a shock 1-0 lead away to Chelsea this afternoon.

Watch below as Obafemi dances his way through the Chelsea defence before curling home a brilliant effort to give Frank Lampard’s side a big problem.

The Blues have not been at their best recently, but got back to winning ways with their impressive away win at Tottenham in their most recent game.

Still, they’re in big trouble again here after Obafemi made their defence look rather silly with this quality goal.