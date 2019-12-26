Olivier Giroud is reportedly eyeing a return to Ligue 1 in order to find more game time.

The 33-year-old has fallen down the pecking order under Frank Lampard this season with Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi being preferred. So far, Giroud has made only seven appearances this season, scoring a goal against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.

According to French newspaper L’Equipe, the French international is eyeing a return to Ligue 1 for the sake of game time. Before coming to England, Giroud played for Grenoble, Istres, Tours and Montpellier, scoring a total of 91 goals in 211 appearances.

A few Ligue 1 clubs have been linked with the striker with Calciomercato claiming that Lyon, Montpellier and Marseille were interested in him. A report from Goal.com also suggested that Bordeaux want to sign him in January.

An experienced striker like Giroud could be a useful addition to any of the aforementioned clubs and he could also find first-team opportunities. With Euro 2020 less than six months away, the French international will need to find as much game time as possible or else he might not make the squad for the competition.