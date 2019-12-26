Menu

Video: Marcus Rashford makes it Man Utd 3-1 Newcastle after quality Aaron Wan-Bissaka assist

Manchester United are beginning to run away with this game as they race into a 3-1 lead at home to Newcastle United.

Despite initially going a goal down to Matty Longstaff, the Red Devils have responded well and Marcus Rashford is the latest to get it on the act.

Watch the video clip above as the England international heads home well after some fine play down the right flank from Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The summer signing from Crystal Palace did well to beat his man and then get a quality cross into the box, leaving Rashford with a simple headed finish from close range.

