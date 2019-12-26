Real Madrid are reportedly working on a transfer deal for Borussia Dortmund star and rumoured Manchester United target Jadon Sancho.

The England international has attracted plenty of interest after his dazzling performances in the Bundesliga, and Don Balon now report of Madrid stepping up their efforts to sign him.

The report explains that Real can sign Sancho for a fee of €146million, or roughly £125m, in what could end up being a bargain for such a talented young player.

Los Blancos could certainly do with a talent like that in their ranks, with the club yet to truly replace superstar Cristiano Ronaldo since his move to Juventus in 2018.

This could be bad news for Man Utd, however, who have been among the clubs linked strongly with Sancho by the Daily Mirror and others.

In fact, another recent report from Don Balon claimed the Red Devils looked in pole position to snap up the 19-year-old, but it will be interesting to see if Madrid can change that.

United fans will hope not, as their club badly needs an inspiring signing in attack as well right now after a difficult season.

Sancho would no doubt be a major upgrade on the likes of Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard in the attacking midfield department, and give MUFC the player they thought they were getting when they signed Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in 2018.