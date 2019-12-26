Southampton star Nathan Redmond put the finishing touch on an absolutely sublime team move to make it 2-0 away to Chelsea this afternoon.

It’s been a fine display by the Saints at Stamford Bridge, and they’re good value for their lead against this inconsistent Blues outfit.

Team goals don't get much better! ?@SouthamptonFC give Chelsea the runaround and Redmond doubles the lead#PLonPrime #CHESOU pic.twitter.com/9hBcvA5MiD — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 26, 2019

Just watch the Redmond goal video above as the winger’s deft finish comes at the end of a beautiful flowing move that Chelsea simply couldn’t deal with.

Frank Lampard’s side did so well to win away to Tottenham in their last game, but this is another worrying result for the west London outfit as they go through something of a recent slump.