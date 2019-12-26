Manchester United will reportedly accept €100 million and Vinicius Junior in exchange for Paul Pogba.

One of the best midfielder in the world, the French international has been linked to Real Madrid with Football Espana claiming that he wants to join the La Liga giants.

A recent report from El Desmarque claims that Manchester United want either €100 million and Vinicius in exchange for the 26-year-old. The Brazilian has made 51 appearances for Real since joining them from Flamengo for a transfer fee of £38 million according to Sky Sports. So far, he has amassed nine goals and 14 assists.

This season, Vinicius has featured in 15 matches under Zinedine Zidane, scoring two goals against Osasuna and Club Brugge while providing an assist against Levante.

It would be beneficial for Manchester United if they manage to get Vinicius from Pogba’s transfer. The Brazilian’s addition would add depth to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attack. As far as the Frenchman’s replacement as concerned, they would receive a substantial amount from his transfer which they could use to buy another midfielder.