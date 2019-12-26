Mohamed Salah has missed a good chance to put Liverpool into the lead away to Leicester City in this evening’s big game at the King Power Stadium.

Watch the video below as the Egypt international is put through by a superb Naby Keita ball over the top, only to take the ball too wide and hit it into the side netting.

If Salah’s touch had been a bit better, he could surely have had an easy goal here, though fans will hope Keita can continue to supply him with opportunities like this.

Many Reds were delighted that the Guinea international was given a start by Jurgen Klopp today and he’s proving his value to this side.