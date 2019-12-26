Rangers have reportedly contacted Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud regarding a transfer.

The Frenchman has made only seven appearances across all competitions under Frank Lampard this season, scoring a goal against Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup. The 33-year-old has been linked to a move away from Stamford Bridge with Calciomercato claiming that Inter Milan, Lyon, Marseille, Montpellier and Atletico Madrid were all interested in signing him.

A recent report from French newspaper L’Equipe (via the Daily Record) suggests that Rangers are interested in signing Giroud and have contacted him.

Giroud’s current contract with Chelsea expires next summer and given the current form of Tammy Abraham, it seems highly unlikely that the French international will prefer signing a new one. A move away from the Blues could be best for the 33-year-old as lack of game time might see him miss out on France’s Euro 2020 squad.

Rangers currently have Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe in attack and the addition of someone as experienced as Giroud would bolster their squad.