Charlie Nicholas is of the opinion that Chelsea won’t be able to beat Southampton in today’s fixture at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues returned to winning ways after beating Tottenham 2-0 in their own backyard last weekend thanks to a brace from Willian.

Like Chelsea, Southampton’s last match also saw them win away from home as they beat Aston Villa 3-1 at Villa Park.

Nicholas predicted the Saints to hold Frank Lampard’s side to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge today due to their away form. In his column for Sky Sports, the pundit wrote: “I thought Chelsea were fabulous against Tottenham. As good as Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount have been, how good was Willian? He is up there with the likes of Jamie Vardy, Kevin De Bruyne and Sadio Mane for me.

“We are quite right to support the young Chelsea players, they will be an up-and-down team and will feel the pressure of demands when Southampton sit in. Danny Ings is in the form of his life and if he gets a half chance he will take it. There is lots to like about Southampton, things are promising after their huge win at Aston Villa. They are much better away from home and Chelsea may be the latest team to realise that.”

Nicholas has a fair point here as Southampton have secured 11 points in away games and seven at home. Ralph Hassenhuttl’s side have produced some really good performance outside home and could give Chelsea a tough fight. However, the Blues have a better squad and will be in high spirits after beating Spurs in their own backyard.

A win for Chelsea will see them remain in fourth position while Southampton could fall into the relegation zone provided Aston Villa beat Norwich City at Villa Park today.