Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas is of the opinion that Liverpool will finally lose their first Premier League match of the season against Leicester City tonight.

The Reds haven’t lost a single league fixture since their 2-1 defeat to Manchester City this January. Liverpool are currently at the top of the Premier League table with 49 points, ten above second-placed Leicester.

The Foxes have been brilliant this season under Brendan Rodgers, going unbeaten in 15 (12 wins, three draws) out of their 18 matches so far.

Leicester have not lost a single home game this season and Nicholas feels that they could hand Liverpool their first Premier League defeat of 2019/20.

In his column for Sky Sports, the former Arsenal star wrote: “It is a stunning game. I have seen a lot from Leicester but they are still a bit off the top level. Liverpool have been out celebrating their new trophy and I don’t blame them for it – their fixture list is supposed to be hampering them, but they have played two games in Doha where they were not overly stressed in either.

“I cannot see the excuses with fatigue or travelling, but I think Leicester will turn this around here. The energy and movement will cause Liverpool problems, who may want to play on the counter-attack; Liverpool are due a loss and I think this will be the game.”

Given Leicester’s current form, they have a fair chance of beating the Reds tonight. However, Liverpool have a team that’s not only strong but also never knows when to give up. So it will be very difficult for Brendan Rodgers’ side to beat them.