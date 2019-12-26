Video: Visibly emotional Jose Mourinho reveals his dog has died ahead of Tottenham vs Brighton clash

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has started today’s Premier League Boxing Day action with some sad news.

Watch the video below from Amazon Prime Sport as the Spurs boss looks visibly emotional as he says his dog has just died.

Sad news to start the day from Jose Mourinho… Hopefully the football will bring a smile to his face#PLonPrime pic.twitter.com/ihN49HvF4H — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 26, 2019

It’s easy to look at Mourinho and see an often cold, cynical, no-nonsense man obsessed with winning football matches, but he shows a real human side here.

The Portuguese tactician clearly seemed attached to his late pet dog and it must be hard having to return to work so soon after a sad incident like this.