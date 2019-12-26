Jose Mourinho has appeared to aim a bit of a dig at Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele as he explained his absence in today’s win over Brighton.

Spurs came from behind to earn a 2-1 victory in the early Boxing Day kickoff, but Ndombele was a notable absentee as he failed to even make the matchday squad.

"I cannot say he is injured… He was not in condition play based on fears of previous injuries!" ? Jose Mourinho had some interesting things to say regarding Tanguy Ndombele's absence from @SpursOfficial's victory over Brighton ? pic.twitter.com/XOs16Loa07 — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) December 26, 2019

Speaking afterwards in the video above from Hayters TV, Mourinho said the summer signing from Lyon was not actually injured, though he felt he was not in a condition to play.

It’s not clear precisely what was meant by this, but Mourinho did not seem too impressed at seeing his player miss the game due to being concerned about previous injuries.

Ndombele has certainly not lived up to expectations since joining Tottenham, and this latest episode will surely concern Spurs fans.