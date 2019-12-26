Video: Anthony Martial equalises for Man United vs Newcastle with tidy finish

After some exceptional work from Luke Shaw on the left-flank, Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira teed up Anthony Martial with a perfect layoff.

Martial showed his instinctive finishing to beat Newcastle stopper Martin Dubravka at his near post with a brilliant first-time finish.

Dubravka got a hand to the ball but couldn’t keep it from crossing the line.

Promising Newcastle youngster Matty Longstaff opened the scoring for the Magpies after some unflattering defending from the Red Devils.

Take a look at the Frenchman’s equaliser below:

Martial makes it 1??-1?? Newcastle's lead only lasted 7 minutes. Game on.#PLonPrime #MUNNEW pic.twitter.com/mhl4zYFis7 — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 26, 2019

Dubravka will be kicking himself after his blunder.