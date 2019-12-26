Menu

Video: Anthony Martial equalises for Man United vs Newcastle with tidy finish

Manchester United FC Newcastle United FC
After some exceptional work from Luke Shaw on the left-flank, Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira teed up Anthony Martial with a perfect layoff.

Martial showed his instinctive finishing to beat Newcastle stopper Martin Dubravka at his near post with a brilliant first-time finish.

Dubravka got a hand to the ball but couldn’t keep it from crossing the line.

Promising Newcastle youngster Matty Longstaff opened the scoring for the Magpies after some unflattering defending from the Red Devils.

Take a look at the Frenchman’s equaliser below:

Dubravka will be kicking himself after his blunder.

