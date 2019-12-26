Menu

Video: Firmino’s lovely finish for Liverpool vs Leicester after Alexander-Arnold pass

Leicester City FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

In the 73rd minute of today’s Premier League clash between Leicester and Liverpool, James Milner laid the ball off to Trent Alexander-Arnold as he was marauding down the right-flank.

The England international drilled a low cross into the box and Roberto Firmino expertly controlled the ball before slotting it into the back of the net.

Firmino looked as though he was in a training drill as he tucked the ball away effortlessly.

Take a look at the Brazilian’s second of the game below:

Liverpool have picked apart the second-placed team in the league with ease. This Reds side is unbelievable.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Roberto Firmino Trent Alexander-Arnold