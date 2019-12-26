In the 70th minute of tonight’s mammoth Premier League clash between Leicester and Liverpool, the Reds were awarded a penalty after Caglar Soyuncu handled the ball.

Milner stepped up confidently and slotted the ball down the middle of the goal, the veteran midfielder made a crucial moment in the game look absolutely effortless.

The midfielder’s penalty came just a minute after he was subbed on.

Take a look at the 33-year-old’s spot-kick below:

70 mins: On as a substitute

71 mins: Scores a penalty! A cheeky spot-kick from @JamesMilner ?#PLonPrime #LEILIV pic.twitter.com/HiGFyRUwyO — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 26, 2019

Milner is as cool as you like from the penalty spot.