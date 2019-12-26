Menu

Video: James Milner scores ice-cold penalty for Liverpool vs Leicester

Leicester City FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

In the 70th minute of tonight’s mammoth Premier League clash between Leicester and Liverpool, the Reds were awarded a penalty after Caglar Soyuncu handled the ball.

Milner stepped up confidently and slotted the ball down the middle of the goal, the veteran midfielder made a crucial moment in the game look absolutely effortless.

The midfielder’s penalty came just a minute after he was subbed on.

Take a look at the 33-year-old’s spot-kick below:

Milner is as cool as you like from the penalty spot.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Caglar Soyuncu James Milner