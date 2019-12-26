In the 70th minute of tonight’s mammoth Premier League clash between Leicester and Liverpool, the Reds were awarded a penalty after Caglar Soyuncu handled the ball.
Milner stepped up confidently and slotted the ball down the middle of the goal, the veteran midfielder made a crucial moment in the game look absolutely effortless.
The midfielder’s penalty came just a minute after he was subbed on.
Take a look at the 33-year-old’s spot-kick below:
70 mins: On as a substitute
71 mins: Scores a penalty!
A cheeky spot-kick from @JamesMilner ?#PLonPrime #LEILIV pic.twitter.com/HiGFyRUwyO
— Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 26, 2019
Milner is as cool as you like from the penalty spot.