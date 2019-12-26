Video: Man United’s McTominay shown yellow card just 25 seconds into Newcastle clash

Manchester United ace Scott McTominay was shown a yellow card almost instantly after the Red Devils’ Premier League clash with Newcastle kicked off.

The Scotsman received the booking for a studs up challenge on Newcastle starlet Sean Longstaff, this was a reckless decision attempt to win the ball by McTominay.

With S.Longstaff being regarded as one of the Premier League’s top young midfielders, United will be hoping that McTominay can win the midfield battle against his fellow young star this evening.

Take a look at the incident below, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video:

25 seconds into #MUNNEW and we have our first ? Watch live ?? https://t.co/Q1mDhiSCZZ#PLonPrime pic.twitter.com/4ihP8Tqf2U — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 26, 2019

This isn’t exactly the start that McTominay would’ve hoped for. The Scotsman’s booking is actually the quickest ever in the top-flight since the timing of yellow cards started being recorded around 13 years ago.