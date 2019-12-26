Video: Phil Thompson calls Jeff Stelling a ‘nonce’ live on air

Liverpool legend and pundit Phil Thompson genuinely just called Sky Sports host Jeff Stelling a ‘nonce’ live on air this afternoon.

We’re not totally sure what happened in the build-up here to prompt this dig from Thompson, but here it is…

As if Phil Thompson just called Jeff a nonce live on soccer Saturday lmao pic.twitter.com/DoT8ApNTmq — Ben (@thebenprocter) December 26, 2019

We’re used to some funny and bizarre moments from Jeff and the gang, but this really is something else!

At least the others saw the funny side, with Paul Merson and co. laughing it off, even if Stelling probably won’t be too happy…