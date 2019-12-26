Video: Trent Alexander-Arnold scores with fine finish for Liverpool vs Leicester

In the 77th minute of tonight’s mammoth Premier League clash between Leicester and Liverpool, the Reds showed their killer instinct on the counter-attack.

Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane played the ball into Trent Alexander-Arnold’s path and the England international hammered the ball into the back of the net with a brilliant low finish.

Alexander-Arnold had a hand in all four of Liverpool’s goals this evening, the ace registered two assists and a goal, the full-back also won the Reds’ penalty that James Milner converted.

Take a look at the right-back’s goal below:

There aren’t many 21 year olds in world football that are playing anywhere near as crucial a role as Alexander-Arnold is for Liverpool.