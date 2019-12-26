Video: Brighton stun Tottenham with bullet header from Adam Webster

Brighton have taken a surprise 1-0 lead away to Tottenham in today’s early Boxing Day clash in the Premier League.

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho won’t be too happy with his side’s defending here as Adam Webster powered home a bullet header after unconvincing set-piece defending from the home team.

A cross centre-halves dream of heading! ? Brighton score the first goal of Boxing Day and take the lead against Spurs#PLonPrime #TOTBHA pic.twitter.com/1YfR12TI7Q — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 26, 2019

Webster did well to ghost into the box and apply the finish, but Tottenham surely need to be more solid in situations like this?

Mourinho is well known for drilling his teams well at the back, but clearly it’s not had the desired effect here as his Tottenham team has looked less and less resolute in recent games.