We’ve seen so many examples of managers taking the same player with them to various clubs, so it’s an obvious link to make when their former favourite starts to fall out of favour.

The full back position isn’t talked about too much, but it’s especially important in Antonio Conte’s 3-5-2 formation. Usually the full-back needs to be solid defensively, but the wing back role is a bit different. The have extra cover behind them, so energy and an attacking intent is more important.

That’s been evidenced by the performances of Marcos Alonso since Antonio Conte left Chelsea. He just doesn’t look comfortable playing as an orthodox full back, which has seen his appearances being limited under Frank Lampard this season.

As a result a report from Gazzetta via The Daily Mail has indicated that Antonio Conte is set to launch a bid to sign Alonso on loan for Inter Milan in January. He would get a chance to play in the same system that saw him play well under Conte at Chelsea, and he could become an important player for Inter as they look to take the title away from Juventus.

The Spaniard’s ability to turn defence into attack and score goals for set-plays made him a vital player for Conte before, so he could be a great signing for Inter if he has a similar impact.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea would be willing to let him go and if a buy out option would be included at the end of the loan, but it looks like it’s worth keeping an eye on this to see what happens with Alonso in January.