According to Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Mohamed Almahmoudy, AC Milan chief football officer Zvonimir Boban told radio station SportSport FM that the Rossoneri haven’t made any negotiations with Arsenal over the January signing of Mohamed Elneny.

Elneny’s father recently told Sada Al Balad TV that talks between his son, Mohamed, and Milan were at an ‘advanced stage’.

The Egyptian star is currently on loan at Turkish giants Besiktas, the defensive midfielder seems to be surplus to requirements with the Gunners.

Milan have struggled in Serie A so far this season, the one-time Italian powerhouses look no closer to returning to the top after years of mediocrity, with the side sitting 11th in the league.

With all respect to Elneny, the defensive midfielder never played much of a consistent first-team role with the Gunners, so the Rossoneri should ideally be looking at players with much more top level experience to help turn their season around.