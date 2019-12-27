Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised Trent Alexander-Arnold’s performance against Leicester City.

The 21-year-old gave one of his best performances in a Liverpool shirt as he provided two assists before finding the net in an eventual 4-0 win for the Reds.

Speaking after the match, Klopp said that Alexander-Arnold didn’t have a perfect game but praised his crosses. As quoted by the Independent, the Liverpool manager said: “He played a really good game, but not a perfect game… it was decisive and helped us a lot. We know how important these crosses are for us, so that’s absolutely exceptional.”

Alexander-Arnold has been in sensational form for Liverpool this season so far, amassing two goals and ten assists in 27 appearances across all competitions. Except Kevin de Bruyne, no one has assisted more than the 21-year-old right-back in the Premier League so far. He will be needed to maintain his consistency if Liverpool are to lift the title in May.

The reds are now 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table. They play their last match of 2019 this weekend against Wolves at Anfield and will be eager to secure all three points.