Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heaped praise on Mason Greenwood for his performance in yesterday’s match against Newcastle United.

The Red Devils came back from behind to thrash Steve Bruce’s side 4-1 at Old Trafford on Boxing Day thanks to a brace from Anthony Martial and goals from Marcus Rashford and Greenwood.

SEE MORE: Manchester United given major injury worry as star leaves Newcastle game on crutches

The 18-year-old scored Manchester United’s second goal from a stunning left-footed strike from outside the penalty area.

Solskjaer was all praise for Greenwood following the match. Speaking to Manchester United’s official website, the Red Devils manager said: “I think Mason is 50-50 with his left and right, probably 60-60 because he is so good with both of them. It’s hard for defenders. There are not many I can remember like that, but he has every single technique as well. He can strike it or place it. Mason can hit it with both feet and he’s an exceptional finisher.

“He’s got the lot to improve on. He’s young and he’s got to learn the game. He knows what he needs to learn. He’s been told. I can remember when I was 18 and I wasn’t anywhere near playing at the level he is. He is learning and growing as a human being as well. He’ll grow more and more. We’re not going to see the best of Mason for a couple of years.”

Solskjaer has given plenty of first-team opportunities to Greenwood this season and so far, the teenager has done really well, scoring eight goals and providing three assists in 20 appearances across all competitions.

After yesterday’s win, Manchester United are now seventh in the Premier League table with 28 points, just four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea. They could move down to eighth if Wolves beat Manchester City at the Molineux Stadium today.

After impressing against Newcastle, there’s a good chance of Greenwood starting on Saturday when Manchester United take on Burnley at Turf Moor/