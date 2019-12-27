Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold said that last night’s win over Leicester City was their best game of the season so far.

The Reds went 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table after beating Brendan Rodgers’ side 4-0 at the King Power Stadium. Alexander-Arnold produced a fine performance, providing two assists before scoring Liverpool’s fourth goal. Roberto Firmino scored a brace while James Milner was also on the scoresheet.

Alexander-Arnold hailed Liverpool’s performance and said that it was their best game of the season so far. As quoted by Mirror, the 21-year-old said: “It was probably our best game of the season. You don’t really think you are going to be 13 points ahead but we are not going to take it for granted. We have to keep going and try to push that advantage to the most we can.”

Liverpool produced a wonderful performance last night and it’s fair to say that it was one of their best games this season if not the best. The Reds are now 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table after the win.

Jurgen Klopp’s team next play Wolves at Anfield on Saturday and will be hoping to end 2019 with a win.