Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that Jordan Henderson’s injury in last night’s match against Leicester City is not a major one.

The Reds thrashed Brendan Rodgers’ side 4-0 in their own backyard thanks to a brace from Roberto Firmino and one goal each from James Milner and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Henderson produced a fine performance on the pitch but had to be subbed off in the 82nd minute after sustaining a knock. However, Klopp said that the Liverpool captain’s injury isn’t anything serious. Speaking to the club’s official website, the Reds manager said: “Yes. [It was a kick] on the shin. It was bleeding but he told me afterwards ‘I could have carried on!’, so obviously it is not so bad this time.”

After last night’s win, Liverpool move 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League although the difference could be 11 if Manchester City win their match against Wolves today.

The Reds’ next fixture is against Nuno Espirito Santo’s side on Sunday which will also be their final match of 2019. It’ll be interesting if Klopp stats Henderson this weekend or rests him.