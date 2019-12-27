Menu

Manchester United legend brutally plays down the importance of Liverpool’s Club World Cup win

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

The Club World Cup should be the absolute pinnacle of the footballing calendar, but it appears to be move of a distraction than anything for the European teams.

It could be the result of a packed league schedule for the European sides when the tournament is played coupled with playing the tournament half way round the world, but it always feels like the competition is treated with more importance from the other sides who take part.

READ MORE: Opinion: 10 players who need a January transfer window move, including Chelsea and Man United stars

Liverpool won the title this year after a Roberto Firmino goal was enough to see off Flamengo, but it looks like Paul Scholes is playing down the importance of winning that trophy:

It would be easy to dismiss it as a former Man United player looking to take any chance to have a shot at Liverpool, but it is important to note that he did also play in a United side that won it in 2008.

In reality, it’s unlikely that Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool fans will care what Scholes has to say about the competition. They currently sit as champions of Europe and the world, while the Premier League title will soon be on it’s way to Anfield too.

It also makes you wonder just how competitive that badminton competition was as well…

 

 

More Stories Paul Scholes