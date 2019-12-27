(Photo) – Man United’s Rashford makes Cristiano Ronaldo ‘jumping levels’ claim after header vs Newcastle

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford took to social media last night to let fans know that he’s ‘working’ on reaching the same ‘jumping levels’ as five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

The England international scored in United’s 4-1 win against Newcastle with a superb header following a lovely cross from Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Former United star Ronaldo is regarded as one of the best headers of the ball in the entire world, he’s arguably one of the best in history.

The Portuguese superstar showcased a ridiculous leap to score a header for Juventus against Sampdoria last week.

Here’s Rashford’s post on social media after United’s win:

Not quite @Cristiano jumping levels yet but working on it ??? pic.twitter.com/ggascWaONb — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) December 26, 2019

It’s clear to see that Rashford is full of confidence right now, the ace has enjoyed a fruitful spell of form after a difficult start to the season.