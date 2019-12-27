(Photo) Messi, Suarez and Neymar reunite at Luis’ vows renewal in Uruguay

One of Barcelona’s most dangerous attacking partnerships in recent time have reunited in Uruguay. Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar took a MSN selfie at Luis’ vows renewal in his homeland.

Suarez and his wife, Sofia, renewed their vows just over 10 years after they tied the knot.

Mirror Football report that Blaugrana stars Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba were also in attendance.

Take a look at the fierce attacking trio with each other once again:

[#Retrouvailles?] Neymar et Messi étaient présents week-end dernier en Uruguay pour fêter les dix ans de mariage de Luis Suarez. La MSN réunie de nouveau ! ? pic.twitter.com/2ejLG8lG9P — Footballogue???? (@Footballogue) December 27, 2019

¡SE VOLVIERON A JUNTAR! ??????

Messi, Suárez y Neymar se reencontraron en la ceremonia de renovación de votos entre el uruguayo y su esposa, Sofía. pic.twitter.com/QzLYv0hJgC — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) December 27, 2019

MSN tore apart defences for fun, this was undoubtedly the most talented attacking trios in the world at the time.

The fierce attacking partnership came to an end when Neymar left the Catalan giants for Paris Saint-Germain two-and-a-half-years ago.