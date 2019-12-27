Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has backed Liverpool to go unbeaten in the Premier League this season.

The Reds maintained their unbeaten form in the league by thrashing Leicester City 4-0 at the King Power Stadium last night. They are now 13 points clear at the top of the table.

No team has gone an entire season unbeaten in the Premier League since Arsenal in 2003/04 but Henry is of the opinion that Jurgen Klopp’s can emulate their feat. As quoted by Goal.com, the Frenchman told Amazon Prime before Liverpool’s match against Leicester City: “It’s for me a statement tonight. If they come here and win it, and win it well, it will be a matter of when, not if, they are going to win it [the Premier League]. I think they’re going to win it. And I’m going to push it further, not because we’ve done it with Arsenal but because it’s a matter for me if they’re going to stay unbeaten.

“I think that team can stay unbeaten, and it will be who’s going to beat them first, because I think they will win the league. It’s not a big statement because they’re above everybody this year, and they can make a statement tonight.”

Liverpool have been brilliant this season so far, losing only two matches across all competitions so far. There are still another 20 matches left in the Premier League but the Reds have a very strong chance of going unbeaten all season with a higher points tally than Arsenal in 2003/04.

Liverpool next take on Wolves at Anfield on Sunday which will be their final game of 2019.