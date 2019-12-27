It still seems like it would be one of the most surprising and incredible signings that Scottish football has seen for a while if Rangers did manage to take Olivier Giroud from Chelsea.

It also looks like they might face a few huge obstacles in their efforts to sign the big Frenchman. If anyone missed the initial link, this tweet indicated that Rangers had made contact with Giroud:

Rangers have recently contacted Olivier Giroud. More follows tomorrow. (L’Éq) — Get French Football News (@GFFN) December 25, 2019

Time will tell if that’s a serious link. Steven Gerrard also tends to play with one up front so his arrival would raise questions about the futures of Jermain Defoe and Alfredo Morelos.

Unfortunately for Rangers, a report from Russia has linked Lokomotiv Moscow with a move for the Chelsea striker. Russian teams traditionally have more money and pulling power than the Scottish ones. The story from FCLMnews quotes Le Parisien in saying the Russian giants are seriously considering making a move.

Just in case that wasn’t enough bad news for the hopes of Rangers, it appears L’Equipe have also reported that they have virtually no chance of being successful in their efforts to sign him:

Rangers have contacted Olivier Giroud, but their attempts have virtually no chance of being successful, according to L’Équipe https://t.co/P5Ok23RufK — Get French Football News (@GFFN) December 26, 2019

It certainly looks like Giroud will be leaving Chelsea in January. He’s barely playing under Frank Lampard and needs to be playing regularly if he wants to ensure his place in the French squad for Euro 2020.

It still remains to be seen where he ends up, but it doesn’t look like it will be Scotland.