Video: Guardiola’s reaction as Sterling sees two penalties saved for Man City vs Wolves

After Raheem Sterling missed his first penalty attempt for Manchester City vs Wolves, Pep Guardiola couldn’t believe his eyes and appeared to signal that the spot-kick taker should be changed.

After encroachment was called after the England international’s attempt, Sterling stepped up once more and saw his effort saved.

Sterling reacted quickest to the ball and managed to tap the ball into the back of the net with the rebound, which led to a sigh of relief from Guardiola.

The Spaniard had his head in his hands after City took the lead.

We’re sure that most managers would be as stressed as Guardiola if they were in this situation.