In the 10th minute of tonight’s Premier League clash between Wolves and Manchester City, Conor Coady launched a dangerous ball over the top of City’s defence.

Wolves ace Diogo Jota was left free to run towards goal, the Portuguese star was stopped in his tracks when Ederson rushed off his line and brought him down around 30 yards out.

The Man City stopper’s decision was reckless and he was rightfully sent off immediately by the referee.

Take a look at the incident below:

Ederson is SENT OFF ? Drama at Molineux as Man City are reduced to ? men! Watch #WOLMCI live ?? https://t.co/Q1mDhiSCZZ #PLonPrime pic.twitter.com/3gEf8Infe0 — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 27, 2019

Talisman Sergio Aguero was taken off to make may for Claudio Bravo.