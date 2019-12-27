There’s quite a lot to unpack from the headline, but it turns out it pretty much describes exactly what happens.
It probably gives you an excellent insight into how ridiculous the money on offer from Premier League clubs has become. Michail Antonio is a decent player for West Ham, but if you were comprising a list of the top 100 players in the league it’s unlikely that he will feature.
The main thing to point out here is it does appear that only the car has come off badly in the accident, but it just seems like such a ridiculous scene when you consider that Antonio is dressed as a snowman while he’s driving:
Michail Antonio #WestHam Lamborghini carcrash aftermath #youtube #Youtuber #soccer #PremierLeague #MLS #Fussball pic.twitter.com/VxZvxCXzqt
— Trash Seven (@TrashSeven1) December 27, 2019
Michail Antonio crashed his £210,000 Lamborghini into family’s garden dressed as a snowman https://t.co/XPlihOpd4T pic.twitter.com/XLRfIGILo2
— West Ham United News (@westhamnews2019) December 27, 2019
This video from earlier in the day just makes it seem even more ridiculous:
The Snowman [2019]
Starring: @Michailantonio pic.twitter.com/iSh8W2AptD
— West Ham United (@WestHam) December 25, 2019
For the poor people who lived in the house that he crashed into, it will certainly go down as a Christmas to remember..