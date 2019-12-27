Video: Raheem Sterling scores for Man City vs Wolves after seeing two penalties saved

In the 20th minute of tonight’s Premier League clash between Wolves and Manchester City, the Premier League champions appealed for a penalty after Riyad Mahrez was brought down by Leander Dendoncker.

VAR was used to review the challenge and Pep Guardiola’s side were awarded a penalty, Raheem Sterling stepped up to the spot.

The England international saw his effort saved by Rui Patricio, however a retake was ordered by VAR for encroachment.

Sterling stepped up again and saw his spot-kick saved once more, but he reacted quick enough to tap in the rebound.

Take a look at the incident that led to the penalty and Sterling’s first penalty attempt below:

Sterling tapped the ball into the back of the net after his second spot-kick was saved:

Patricio will feel incredibly unlucky after making two penalty saves – just for the ball to still end up in the back of his net.