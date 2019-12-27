Video: Raheem Sterling scores lovely lob for Man City vs Wolves after brilliant De Bruyne pass

In the 49th minute of tonight’s Premier League clash between Wolves and Manchester City, midfield maestro Kevin de Bruyne played a lovely first-time through ball into the path of Raheem Sterling.

The pinpoint pass left the England international free to charge towards goal, with Rui Patricio rushing out of his goal to block Sterling, the Man City star dinked the ball into the net with a lovely lob.

City are capable of carving open defences with just a couple of passes.

This was Sterling’s second goal of the night, the 25-year-old opened the scoring with a rebound after seeing two penalties saved.

Take a look at Man City’s second of the night below:

Sumptuous @ManCity ? Down to 10 men and going through Wolves like a knife through butter. What a pass. What a finish.#PLonPrime #WOLMCI pic.twitter.com/jM7yBZdByX — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 27, 2019

This was a great move by City.