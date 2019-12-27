Menu

Video: Shock as Bristol City fan fights with female steward and kicks child

Bristol City FC
A shocking clip has emerged of a Bristol City supporter fighting with a female steward and young child whilst watching the side’s 3-2 defeat to Charlton on Boxing Day.

Whilst fighting another Bristol City supporter, this disgraceful fan turned to a young child and kicked him. The man also fought with a female steward that was attempting to apprehend him.

Bristol Live have since reported that those involved were known to each other and that the incident wasn’t related to the football match.

Take a look at the unsettling incident below:

This is absolutely disgraceful, we hope the offender is firmly dealt with by both the club and authorities.

