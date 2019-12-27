Menu

Wolves brutally troll Manchester City with hilarious tweet after comeback win

Manchester City Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolves hit back at Manchester City on Twitter after they pulled off an impressive comeback win against the Premier League champions this evening.

The Citizens’ Twitter account shared a post that read “If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs…” just before the halftime point in the clash.

At the time City were leading 1-0, but this tweet certainly didn’t age well and the Wolves Twitter admin made sure to let the Manchester outfit know.

Wolves replied with a hilarious emoji which appears to depict a mind blown image. 10-men City eventually gave in to the Wanderers after they piled on the pressure.

The Midlands outfit scored two goals after the 80th minute to secure a monumental comeback win.

Winger Adama Traore equalised for the Wanderers in the 82nd minute and full-back Matt Doherty scored the side’s winner in the 89th minute.

City are now 13 points behind title rivals Liverpool, who have a game in hand as well. Tonight’s result surely puts an end to the title race.

