Video: Aaron Mooy compared to Dennis Bergkamp with superb goal for Brighton

AFC Bournemouth Brighton and Hove Albion
Posted by

Brighton star Aaron Mooy has doubled his side’s lead over Bournemouth this afternoon with a special goal.

This is truly exquisite from the Australian, as he takes down a pass with a perfect first touch before then cleverly setting himself up for the shot.

Mooy’s finish is also spot on as he fires a perfectly-placed shot just inside the far post, with co-commentator Alan Smith praising this strike as having ‘shades of Dennis Bergkamp’.

That’s high praise indeed for Mooy, and this is surely a goal he’ll remember for a long, long time.

