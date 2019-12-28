Video: Aaron Mooy compared to Dennis Bergkamp with superb goal for Brighton

Brighton star Aaron Mooy has doubled his side’s lead over Bournemouth this afternoon with a special goal.

This is truly exquisite from the Australian, as he takes down a pass with a perfect first touch before then cleverly setting himself up for the shot.

Mooy’s finish is also spot on as he fires a perfectly-placed shot just inside the far post, with co-commentator Alan Smith praising this strike as having ‘shades of Dennis Bergkamp’.

That’s high praise indeed for Mooy, and this is surely a goal he’ll remember for a long, long time.

"Shades of Dennis Bergkamp here" Brighton have their second goal at last and it's a wonderful bit of skill from Mooy to provide it.

