Video: Aaron Mooy compared to Dennis Bergkamp with superb goal for Brighton

Brighton star Aaron Mooy has doubled his side’s lead over Bournemouth this afternoon with a special goal.
This is truly exquisite from the Australian, as he takes down a pass with a perfect first touch before then cleverly setting himself up for the shot.
Mooy’s finish is also spot on as he fires a perfectly-placed shot just inside the far post, with co-commentator Alan Smith praising this strike as having ‘shades of Dennis Bergkamp’.
That’s high praise indeed for Mooy, and this is surely a goal he’ll remember for a long, long time.
"Shades of Dennis Bergkamp here"
Brighton have their second goal at last and it's a wonderful bit of skill from Mooy to provide it.
Watch on Sky Sports Premier League
? Follow #BHABOU here: https://t.co/WGyQdlqrOD
Download the @SkySports app!
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 28, 2019
Mooy Mooy Mooy!!!
Aaron Mooy scores an absolute beauty after bossing the entire match.
His first goal for Brighton. ???#BHABOU #GoSocceroos #OptusSport pic.twitter.com/efGH85w3O2
— Optus Sport (@OptusSport) December 28, 2019