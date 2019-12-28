According to the Daily Express via French outlet Le10Sport, European giants Paris Saint-Germain have approached Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp about the prospect of becoming their new boss.

Le10Sport’s report claims that the Reds boss spoke with PSG chiefs for an hour on a phone call, though they add that Klopp didn’t act on the Parisians’ interest in his services, indicating he’s happy at Anfield.

This report comes as quite a surprise considering that the German only signed a new deal with the Merseyside outfit recently.

It’s also added that the Ligue 1 champions made contact with former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri over the possibility of taking over at the Parc des Princes.

Le10Sport claim that PSG sporting director Leonardo spoke to Klopp, with the Brazilian indicating to Klopp the kind of project he’d like in place with the French giants over the next couple of years.

Klopp is certainly the highest-regarded manager in the world right now, with the former Dortmund boss coming off a fantastic Champions League triumph and now looking to have all but sealed a historic first Premier League title for Liverpool this season.